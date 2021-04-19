Nutmeg State Games announce 2021 dates

The Nutmeg State Games is an amateur, multi-sport sporting event in Connecticut. The organization is celebrating its 31st anniversary.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The Nutmeg State Games has announced the schedule for its 2021 year for both individual and team sports.

The games are held in New Britain across multiple months.

You can see the full schedule here.

For this year, the Nutmeg State Games are expecting 7,500+ athletes ages 6 to 18 that will compete in 22 different sport offerings.

The Nutmeg State Games cooperates with the United States Olympic Committee, Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, and National Collegiate Athletic Association.

All athletes must be amateurs as defined by the Nutmeg State Games and/or a National Governing Body rules for their particular sport.

