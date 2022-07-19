LA28 announces opening dates for 2028 Olympics

The 2028 Olympic Games may be six years out, but Los Angeles is already preparing.

LOS ANGELES — Mark your calendars, the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games begin in six short years.

The LA28 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony is set for July 14, 2028, with the Games running through July 30, 2028, organizers announced Monday.

The LA28 Paralympic Games will kick off on Aug. 15, 2028, and close on Aug. 27, 2028.

This will be Los Angeles’ third time hosting the Olympic Games, having previously hosted in 1932 and 1984, and the city's first time hosting the Paralympic Games.

"Today marks the official countdown to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games," said five-time Olympic medalist and LA28 Chief Athlete Officer Janet Evans. "The LA28 Games will be unlike any other, showcasing the best of Southern California’s exceptional stadiums and world-class culture to athletes and fans alike. This milestone makes the Games real for every athlete actively training for their LA28 dream and the fans who follow the journey."

More than 15,000 athletes are expected to compete in the LA28 Games. Organizers said the event will feature more than 3,000 hours of live sport across 800 events in more than 40 sports.

"Los Angeles is home to the most incredible competition venues and state-of-the-art training facilities," said Paralympic swimmer and LA28 Athletes Commission member Ileana Rodriguez.

"The LA28 Games will be amazing for every athlete who comes to Los Angeles to pursue a lifelong dream. This will be our first Paralympic Games in Los Angeles and we have a major opportunity to show the world what’s possible for people with disabilities. Southern California is one of the most inclusive and diverse places anywhere and I couldn’t be more proud to help host the world’s best athletes here in 2028."

"I have been really impressed by the progress and creativity of the LA28 team," International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said. "From the very start, the LA28 project has embedded the essence of Olympic Agenda 2020 reforms in everything they do. They are using the power of the Olympic Games to inspire young people to get involved in sport, and we are very proud of LA28’s investment of USD 160 million in support of youth sports in Los Angeles."

