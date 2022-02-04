x
Olympics

Here is how Connecticut athletes are doing at the Winter Olympics

See how the Connecticut's Olympians are faring in the 2022 Winter Olympics here

BEIJING, China — The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are officially underway and FOX61 News will be tracking how Connecticut's nine athletes are doing.

The nine Connecticut athletes that play for Team USA are Strauss Mann, Julia Marino, Mac Forehand, Olivia Giaccio, Lindsey Jacobellis, Zachary Donohue, Tucker West, and Kristen Santos. 

This article will be continuously updated as the athletes compete throughout the Winter Olympics. 

Zachary Donohue

Credit: AP
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, of the United States, compete during the ice dance team program in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Feb. 4

The Madison native figure skater got off to a thrilling start with a season-best performance in rhythm dance. He and partner Madison Hubbell had a near-perfect performance to the music of Janet Jackson with a score of 86.56 in the rhythm dance portion of the team event.

Connecticut-native Zachary Donohue kicks off Olympics with thrilling start alongside Madison Hubbell

Olivia Giaccio

Feb. 3

The Redding native hit the slopes to put herself in the mix for some hardware at the mogul ski finals this weekend. The 21-year-old qualified with a score of 78.11, to put her alongside her American teammates Jaelin Kauf and Hannah Soar in the final.

Redding native Olivia Giaccio qualifies for the Olympic Women's Ski Moguls final

Strauss Mann

results pending

Team USA Hockey Goaltender talks about Winter Olympics expectations

Julia Marino

results pending

Mac Forehand

results pending

Lindsey Jacobellis

results pending

Tucker West

results pending

Kristen Santos

results pending

