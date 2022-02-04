Here is how Connecticut athletes are doing at the Winter Olympics

See how the Connecticut's Olympians are faring in the 2022 Winter Olympics here

BEIJING, China — The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing are officially underway and FOX61 News will be tracking how Connecticut's nine athletes are doing.

The nine Connecticut athletes that play for Team USA are Strauss Mann, Julia Marino, Mac Forehand, Olivia Giaccio, Lindsey Jacobellis, Zachary Donohue, Tucker West, and Kristen Santos.

This article will be continuously updated as the athletes compete throughout the Winter Olympics.

Zachary Donohue

Feb. 4

The Madison native figure skater got off to a thrilling start with a season-best performance in rhythm dance. He and partner Madison Hubbell had a near-perfect performance to the music of Janet Jackson with a score of 86.56 in the rhythm dance portion of the team event.

Olivia Giaccio

Feb. 3

The Redding native hit the slopes to put herself in the mix for some hardware at the mogul ski finals this weekend. The 21-year-old qualified with a score of 78.11, to put her alongside her American teammates Jaelin Kauf and Hannah Soar in the final.

Strauss Mann

results pending

Julia Marino

results pending

Mac Forehand

results pending

Lindsey Jacobellis

results pending

Tucker West

results pending

Kristen Santos

results pending

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

