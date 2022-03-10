Connecticut native Steve Emt falls short in Winter Paralympics

Team USA Curling team finished with a 5-5 record, placing fifth overall, matching their second-best finish ever.

BEIJING, China — The Team USA wheelchair curling team is headed home early from the 2022 Winter Paralympics after failing to reach the semifinals.

The curling team finished their journey with a 5-5 record and placed fifth overall, which matched their second-best finish ever.

In order to move to the semi-finals, they needed to win two games but dropped their first game against Sweden 10-7. However, they finished on a high note, beating South Korea 7-6.

Steve Emt, of Hebron, spoke to reporters following the final game.

"Obviously we'd like to be up there still playing, but it was a nice week and we finished on a good note and that's what it's all about," said Emt.

This was Emt's second Paralympics, and his desire to keep competing has not waivered even after the loss.

"In life, there's winning and there's learning; there's no losing," said Emt. "So we did some learning this week, and we're going to build on it and continue on and be ready for next year's Worlds, and we got a great schedule coming up."

Emt will now be flying back home to Connecticut, and we will catch up with him once he returns.

