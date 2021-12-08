Connecticut native returns home from third Olympic Games

Jim Ronai coached Team USA baseball in Tokyo, says the experience was the most special Olympics he's had

ORANGE, Connecticut — The Olympic Games in Tokyo have wrapped up, which means the athletes and coaches have returned home, including one Connecticut native.

Jim Ronai, of Orange, is one of the strength and conditioning coaches for Team USA baseball, after being selected for the team in 2019.

In Connecticut, Ronai is best known for his expertise in physical therapy and training. He works with the general population, local high schoolers. Some are from his alma mater, Amity Regional High School. He also works with several collegiate and national teams as well.

Ronai has now attended three Olympic Games.

He went to both Torino, Italy, and Salt Lake City, Utah, where he worked with Team USA bobsled and skeleton. Since then, he’s pivoted to baseball.

Since joining Team USA baseball, Ronai has traveled the world with the team and coached them through several games, but he said nothing will be as special as Tokyo.

“These guys played under a lot of pressure, I was really proud of how they came together,” Ronai said.

He said playing during a pandemic was certainly different. Especially the final game being Team USA again Team Japan, the latter ultimately had an advantage.

“We were playing Japan, in Japan, and seriously there were more fans at that last game than we anticipated, and it gave it a different feel,” Ronai said. “No excuses, but the Japanese professionally shut down, and put their best players on the team. And we certainly had an exceptional team, but we did not shut down the major league, obviously.”

Ronai said he thought the team was capable of beating Japan, but nonetheless, they’re still ranked as the second-best team in the world.

“I wish we hit a little bit more because I think we would have won the gold, but nothing to be ashamed of,” Ronai said. “We performed exceptionally well, and our outcome, obviously a silver medal, certainly nothing to hang our heads about.”

He said that while all of the Olympic Games he’s attended have been special, Tokyo, was the best.

Congratulations to Jim Ronai, and Team USA Baseball!

