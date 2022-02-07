Fairfield's Kristen Santos fails to advance in women's 500m short track after penalized

BEIJING, China — Kristen Santos failed to make it past the quarterfinals in the 500 meter short track speed skating event.
Santos was penalized for a lane change causing her to bump into another skater.
Her teammate, Maama Biney, also did not make it past the quarterfinals.
Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.
