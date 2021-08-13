Olympian Kieran Smith greets fans at Ridgefield Playhouse

The rising senior at Florida Univerisity took home the bronze medal in the 400-meter men's freestyle in Tokyo.

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — The Olympics is a time for unity across the world. Thousands of athletes compete in various sports but this year Connecticut had a familiar face at the games.

Ridgefield's own Kieran Smith was at the Ridgefield Playhouse Friday for a meet and greet with fans to celebrate his accomplishments. The rising senior at the University of Florida took home the bronze medal in the 400-meter men's freestyle in Tokyo. He also finished six overall in the men's 200-meter freestyle.

"I treated it differently as in…I gotta put a good amount of pressure on myself just because I thrive off of pressure but at the same time, I was just treating it as any other swim meet," said Smith.

At the Ridgefield Playhouse, Smith was greeted by fans and his Ridgefield Aquatic Coach Emmanuel Lanzo spoke at the event.

"He was in a high-level meet for his age and then eventually when I started coaching him two years after," said Lanzo. "He started getting interested in being a part of the national junior team. That’s when USA swimming reached out to us and invited us to represent the USA at a swim meet in Canada. I think that’s the door that opened things."

A brief Q&A ended the event with Smith taking pictures and signing autographs with fans.

"I watched all the races, I saw Kieran Smith swimming so I thought it be fun to come meet him," said one attendee.

Smith says he will prepare to compete for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

---

