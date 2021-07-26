Ridgefield native Kieran Smith takes 6th in 200m Freestyle

Smith entered the event after winning bronze in the 400 meter Freestyle.

TOKYO, Japan — Britain has gone 1-2 in the men’s 200-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Tom Dean captured the gold in 1 minute, 44.22 seconds, while teammate Duncan Scott picked up the silver in 1:44.26. The bronze went to Brazil’s Fernando Scheffer at 1:44.66.

Ridgefield native Kieran Smith settled for a sixth-place showing after capturing a bronze in the 400 free. He finished the race with a time of 1:45.12.

Defending champion Sun Yang was banned from the Tokyo Olympics for a doping violation. He is serving a more than four-year ban, though he could be eligible to return for the 2024 Paris Games.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.