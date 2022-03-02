Farewell, GOAT: Shaun White heads into sunset, misses medals at Olympics

Watch the run that gave Shaun White his best score in the final of the 2022 Winter Olympics halfpipe before retirement.

Shaun White, the three-time Olympic gold medalist in men's snowboard halfpipe, finished fourth in his final career event at the Beijing Winter Games Thursday. White said last week he will retire after these Olympics.

White scored an 85.00 on his second run. The 35-year-old White executed his same run as he did in the opening, including his patented Double McTwist 1260 and then a frontside 1260 at the end, but this time made no mistakes. He pumped his board in excitement after finishing

But he was in fourth place heading into his third and final run.

White got off a couple of tricks on his final run, but didn't stick the landing one one of them and that was the end of his storied career. He got a rousing round of applause from fellow competitors and the sparse crowd at the end of his third and final run.

Japan's Ayumu Hirano won the gold with 96.00. The silver went to Australia's Scotty James and Jan Scherrer won bronze, 2.25 points ahead of White.

REDEMPTION FOR AYUMU HIRANO!



After winning silver in 2014 and 2018, Hirano wins gold with an EPIC final run! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/zgZRiRwOja — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2022