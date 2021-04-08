US men botch relay handoff again, fail to make 4x100m final

This marks the 10th time since 1995 that the men have botched a relay at a world championships or Olympics.

The U.S. men have failed to advance to the final of the 4x100 relay in track and field, extending a long string of failure in an event they used to own.

The team of Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker and Cravon Gillespie finished sixth in the second heat of qualifying, done in by a series of bad exchanges that resulted in a time of 38.10 seconds.

This marks the 10th time since 1995 that the men have botched a relay at a world championships or Olympics. They were disqualified for a faulty exchange five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.