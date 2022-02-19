Panel rejects US figure skaters appeal to get silver medals in Beijing

The U.S. Olympic figure skaters who won silver in the team event wanted their medals before they leave Beijing. They tried to go to court to get them.

Arbitrators have rejected a last-ditch request by American figure skaters to have their silver medals awarded before the end of the Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said early Sunday in Beijing that it dismissed the appeal by the nine skaters, who finished second in the team event that was marred by a doping positive by Russia's 15-year-old Kamila Valieva.

In an earlier decision, CAS had allowed Valieva to compete in the women's event after her doping positive went public. The International Olympic Committee responded by saying that no medals would be awarded in any event where she finished in the top three.

She finished fourth in the women's event — crying as she left the ice, then criticized by her coach after a mistake-filled long program.

This case involves the team event held the previous week. The Russians won the event by a large margin. Japan was third and Canada finished fourth. Neither of those countries were involved in the appeal, which named the IOC as the respondent.

The U.S. team of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier finished sixth in the pairs event. Afterward, Frazier said "they should have a ceremony for the clean athletes that delivered. They deserve that.”

Frazier and Knierim are among the nine U.S. skaters who requested to receive medals, though neither were directly involved in the appeal as they prepared for Saturday night's competition.

The letter sent on behalf of the American runners-up says the IOC's “own rules mandate that a victory ceremony ‘to present medals to the athletes shall follow the conclusion of each sports event.’"

In a meeting earlier this week with the skaters, Bach offered to present them with Olympic torches as something of a holdover memento while the doping case, which could take months, or even years, plays out.

The attorneys said they hoped the IOC would reconsider but that because of the urgency, they were filing the appeal.

U.S. Figure Skating executive director Ramsey Baker sent the AP a statement standing in support of the skaters.

“Having a medal ceremony at an Olympic Games is not something that can be replicated anywhere else," Baker said, "and they should be celebrated in front of the world before leaving Beijing.”

The letter to Bach, sent by attorney Paul Greene, who represents athletes in doping and other cases against Olympic authorities, said the IOC president had asked the athletes for their input.

“A dignified medal ceremony from our clients’ vantage point is one in the Medals Plaza as originally planned and afforded to all other medalists,” he wrote.

After Valieva's test became public, Russia's anti-doping agency at first put her on provisional suspension, then lifted the suspension. That triggered the IOC and World Anti-Doping Agency to lead an appeal to CAS, which acted swiftly and said Valieva could still compete.

That did not resolve the larger question about the result from the team competition.

Nine Americans stand to get some sort of medal out of that — either the second-place prize they're aiming to receive this weekend, or a gold that could become theirs if the Russian's are disqualified because of Valieva's doping case.