Connecticut native Zachary Donohue and partner Madison Hubbell qualify for ice dancing final after season-best performance

The duo had a thrilling performance to the music of Janet Jackson.

BEIJING, China — Madison native Zachary Donohue and his partner Madison Hubbell qualified for the final of the ice dancing competition with a thrilling performance to the music of Janet Jackson.

The duo, who are based out of Montreal, were the last pair to perform Saturday in rhythm dance at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing and it ended on a high.

They scored an 87.13 – a season-best performance for the duo that topped their previous score in the team competition just a few days ago.

Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France came in first place with a score of 90.83, which broke their own world record in rhythm dance. Current world champs, Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia, qualified in second place with a score of 88.85.

The Americans were joined in the finals by teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.

They will take the ice again for the ice dance final on Feb. 14.

Donohue, 31, and Michigan-native Hubbell, 30, have said this will be their final Olympic appearance before they retire. The duo, who are based out of Montreal, have been skating together since 2011. They have won three national champions and three world championship medals together.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, they finished fourth.

