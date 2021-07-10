Online sports betting on standby in Connecticut

But, it's coming soon says the CT Department of Consumer Protection.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Online sports betting in Connecticut was supposed to begin on Thursday, October 7th. However, sports fans will have to wait just a little longer.

FOX61 spoke with the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection to learn more about the hold-up. The Director of Communications, Kaitlyn Krasselt, said her team is just as eager for the launch as everyone else, which is coming soon.

"It really won’t be long. Our team is working pretty much around the clock to get this going," Krasselt said.

The hold-up really has to do with a legal checklist.

“We just need to make sure that these apps are compliant with the regulations and that consumers can be confident that they will be, their information will be protected and they can enjoy sports betting responsibly," Krasselt said.

Sports betting is legal in person at two locations right now: Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino. It was launched on Thursday, the 30th.

The casinos have both signed contracts with vendors. Foxwoods is partnered with DraftKings and Mohegan Sun is pairing with FanDuel.

The Connecticut Lottery is also working with Rush Street to launch online and in-person sports betting, but they have a few more loose ends to tie up before that happens. The CT Lottery is working with businesses like Bobby V's in Windsor Locks to distribute the kiosks. They hope to offer in-person betting soon.

Some Connecticut sports fans are disappointed in the delay with online betting.

“In Connecticut, I was looking forward to that," said Kantan Johnson, who lives in East Hartford. Johnson went on to say he's taken part in online sports betting in other states where it is legal. He said it's as simple as downloading the app for DraftKings or FanDuel, and placing a bet anywhere and any time.

“I really like it and it’s, the returns, it’s easy to get back your money, you know what I'm saying when you get a win, it’s quick like that," Johnson said.

And players can win big. Johnson said he's had great luck. But, he won't say by how much.

