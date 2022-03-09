'Original' Danbury Trashers team jerseys go on sale

The jerseys will be available through Verbero Hockey website, according to Danbury Trasher's Twitter.

DANBURY, Conn. — Fans of the Danbury Trashers will soon be able to get their hands on 'original' team jerseys.

The team, which was disbanded several years ago, announced on Twitter that the jerseys will go on sale Wednesday.

"Set those alarm clocks for 12pm Eastern," the announcement said.

The jerseys are priced around $220 and will come in different colors with the name Galante or Gretzky on them.

The Trashers, known as "The Bad Boys of Hockey," were a minor league hockey team that played at Danbury Ice Arena until 2006. They were known for wild fights during games. The team is featured as part of the five-part Netflix series "Untold."

Their previous owner, local garbage magnate Jimmy Galante, bought the team for his then 17-year-old son. In 2006, the elder Galante was indicted alongside a high-ranking member of the Genovese crime family and a former Waterbury for allegedly unfairly controlling the garbage industry.

The team was disbanded after his arrest. Galante pleaded guilty to the charges.

