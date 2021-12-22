First Day Hikes in Connecticut will help kick off 2022

This nationwide initiative helps folks connect with nature and get some exercise on New Year's Day.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Start 2022 off on the right foot by stepping out to the great outdoors. Many of Connecticut's state parks will be participating in the annual First Day Hikes.

This nationwide initiative helps folks connect with nature and get some exercise on New Year's Day, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Over a dozen of Connecticut's state parks will hold First Day Hikes, including Hammonasset Beach, Fort Griswold Battlefield, Sherwood Island, Mansfield Hollow, and Gillette Castle. Some are self-guided, and others will have a leader to lead the group. Most hikes start between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., depending on the location.

At Chatfield Hollow, dogs are allowed for the Costumed Dog parade at noon, where the guided hike will follow at 1 p.m.

For a full list of First Day Hikes locations, click here.

