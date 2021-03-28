CT hiker rescued from trail in White Mountains

LINCOLN, N.H. — A hiker from Hartford had to be rescued from a trail in the White Mountains on Saturday.
The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said 40-year-old Clark Alejandro had been hiking the Flume Slide Trail when he got into trouble about two miles from the trailhead. The Flume Slide Trail is a steep and sometimes treacherous trail with several brooks and streams that run across and down it.
Officials said Alejandro had planned to hike the trail up Mt. Flume and then continue to Mt. Liberty but called 911 around 2:30 p.m. after crossing several raging brooks and encountering deep snow.
Conservation officers reached him about 5:00 p.m., providing him with dry footwear and hiking with him back down the trail. They reached the roadway just after 6 p.m. and drove Alejandro back to his vehicle.
The department said hikers need to be prepared for winter conditions when visiting the White Mountains. Snow and ice persists at higher elevations and weather in the valley trailheads can provide a false sense of security to the conditions at higher elevations. In addition, the spring season is when the many brooks and drainages become swollen with water from snowmelt and frequent rain, creating very dangerous trail crossings. Hikers should be prepared with essential hiking equipment and familiar with the terrain and the challenges it can pose. Please visit http://www.hikesafe.com/ for more information.