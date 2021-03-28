CT hiker rescued from trail in White Mountains

The man from Hartford was uninjured but became stranded on the difficult Flume Slide Trail.

LINCOLN, N.H. — A hiker from Hartford had to be rescued from a trail in the White Mountains on Saturday.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said 40-year-old Clark Alejandro had been hiking the Flume Slide Trail when he got into trouble about two miles from the trailhead. The Flume Slide Trail is a steep and sometimes treacherous trail with several brooks and streams that run across and down it.

Officials said Alejandro had planned to hike the trail up Mt. Flume and then continue to Mt. Liberty but called 911 around 2:30 p.m. after crossing several raging brooks and encountering deep snow.

Conservation officers reached him about 5:00 p.m., providing him with dry footwear and hiking with him back down the trail. They reached the roadway just after 6 p.m. and drove Alejandro back to his vehicle.