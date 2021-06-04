CT Trails Day weekend returns, reservations required

After self-guided hikes and paddles in 2020, the annual outdoors event returns with group hikes that are limited in size.

CONNECTICUT, USA — National Trails Day is an annual national celebration of walking, hiking, and paddling the country's trails, greenways, and waterways. For many years running no other state held as many Trails Day events as Connecticut -- so many that in the Constitution State, Trails Day is a full Trails Weekend.

This year, the non-profit Connecticut Forest & Park Association is hosting over 180 events all across the state on Saturday & Sunday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trails Day 2020 was drastically scaled back, with 'virtual' and "self-guided" hikes and walks taking the place of the guided group outings of previous years. This year, some events will still be "self-guided", but the majority will be group outings, with some safety protocols in place. The size of groups will be limited, so participants won't be able to just show up at the trailhead, as in past years. Everyone must register ahead of time.

Celebrate Connecticut Trails Day 2021 June 5th & 6th at one of the 180 scheduled events across the State. Details at https://t.co/tv7ab14PWr #loveyourlandsCT pic.twitter.com/CKYelH5vex — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) June 4, 2021

The CFPA says:

“For the comfort and safety of all Trails Day participants, we ask that EVERYONE BRING A MASK with you to your event and be prepared to use it if and when social distancing on the trail is not possible. Group size is limited to 15 participants per group and pre-registration is required.

(Registration closes at 9:00 PM the day before the event.) Sorry, no drop-ins.

Please review our safety information