DEEP's 15th annual No Child Left Inside winter festival goes virtual

The popular program moved from Burr Pond State Park to the environmental agency's Facebook page for several hours of nature education, safety tips, and fun.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection hosted the 15th Annual No Child Left Inside® Winter Festival Saturday.

The program was live-streamed on DEEP's Facebook page due to the pandemic, but there was no shortage of family fun.

The Winter Festival event is a partnership between the No Child Left Inside® Program and the Connecticut Aquatic Resources Education (“CARE”) Program.

Those who participated in Saturday's event were able to join CARE for a live-streamed ice-fishing trip with instruction, tips and cooking on the ice. Other programs included live animal interactions with White Memorial Conservation Center; a winter hiking program with Reach Your Summit; an animal track program with Environmental Learning Centers of CT; a letter boxing demonstration and hot chocolate science with the Girl Scouts of CT; and much more.

"Essentially, it's to get kids and families to kind of disconnect, get outside and enjoy some of the outdoor experiences that Connecticut has to offer," said Kristen Bellantuono, the coordinator for the No Child Left Inside program at DEEP.



Recent reports from Nielsen suggest that media consumption increased 60 percent because of COVID-19 and home confinement during March of 2020. Saturday's winter festival was an important reminder of the health benefits of unplugging and being active during this difficult time.

"Anybody who wants to get outside, we want to encourage you to get outside as much as you can. Whether it be hiking, visiting the parks, just getting outside. It's amazing what a little bit a fresh air and some sun -- or just being outside can do for yourself," said Bellantuono.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has some valuable tips on cold weather safety and how to keep your children safe and warm on a cold winter day.