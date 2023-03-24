A giant 'casting call' at Mohegan Sun; Fishing Outdoor Show starts up

“This is an invitation with the outdoors.”

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The show is all indoors, the objective is to get everyone outdoors. The 2023 edition of the Connecticut Fishing Outdoor Show has begun at Mohegan Sun’s Earth Expo and Convention Center with a focus on families and getting kids hooked on outdoor sports like fishing and hunting.

"We have kayaks, we have animal adventure programs, fly casting, the “hog trough” (a giant fish tank where experts hold seminars), just really something for everyone," Kristie Gonsalves, the show producer.

Al Gagliaducci, known around fishing circles as “Al Gag” is famous for making lures, a craft he has been working on for nearly half a century. Gag said the purpose of the show is to encourage kids to get out on the water – and beyond.

“Our motto is buy your kid a tackle box, not an X-Box,” Gag then added, “keep kids away from electronics, keep them outdoors, keep them fishing and hunting, in baseball and football but get outside," said Gagliaducci.

Matt Wettish, who hosts a popular YouTube show called Real Outdoors TV was looking forward to the weekend from his well-appointed booth on the Expo Center floor.

Wettish said of the Fishing and Outdoor show, “this is an invitation with the outdoors; The comradery, the connections with being outdoors and just enjoying what the state has to offer.”

The Connecticut Fishing Outdoor Show runs through Sunday, March 26. To learn more, click here.

