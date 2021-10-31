Hundreds of bicyclists compete in the annual Cyclocross Race at Cheshire Park

Participants follow a 1.5 mile dirt path where they loop around the course up to a dozen times -- and get heckled as they carry their bikes over obstacles.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — The Annual Cyclocross Race is certainly not made for the weak.

"It is the best type of misery we like to say," said Hunter Pronovost of Cheshire.

Over 300 cyclists from near and far, novice and experienced, pedaled as fast as they can.

"Got to be a little quick on your feet, you have to be able to handle your bike well," added Pronovost.

Bicyclists followed a 1.5-mile dirt path through Cheshire Park and looped around the course as many times as they can, typically five to a dozen laps.

"The races are short, you get to whip your bike around corners, you get to go up and down smaller hills and you get dirty," added Pronovost.

It is a race that is entertaining for spectators, who traditionally heckle bikers as they pass especially when they get to the hill where they have to carry their bicycles over obstacles.

Those who heckle the bikers are usually called, "the hill people."

"He is experiencing nothing but pain, grueling pain, wondering why these people are cheering at him," Mark Kasinskas of Cheshire.

Dillon Pronovost owns Cheshire Cycle with his brother, Hunter who organized the Cheshire cross race every fall.

They said the tradition dates back to the sport's roots in Belgium.

Those who reach the finish line like the winner Ryan Enschede was presented with a prize and plenty of food.

"You need a bike and you need to want to try. It's fun. It's a great way to start bike racing," said Enchede.

His motto was - no pain, no gain.

"Oh it feels lovely! The best of the worst. What could be better?" added Enschede.

