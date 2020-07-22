Pennsylvania won't allow Blue Jays to play at Pittsburgh's PNC Park

The Pennsylvania Department of Health made the announcement Wednesday.

TORONTO, ON — The state of Pennsylvania won't allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health made the announcement Wednesday. Earlier, two other officials said an agreement to share the stadium with the Pirates was pending state approval.

Canada denied the Blue Jays' request to play in Toronto because the regular-season schedule would require frequent travel back and forth from the United States, where COVID-19 cases are surging. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve.

Toronto's minor league team, the Buffalo Bisons, is among the locations being scouted for the Jays.