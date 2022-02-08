Paige Bueckers announces partnership with Cash App

This is Bueckers third major partnership since NIL was allowed into college sports.

STORRS, Connecticut — Paige Bueckers has announced a partnership with Cash App.

This is Bueckers' third major partnership after the NIL deal was announced for college sports. She has already partnered with StockX and Gatorade.

Bueckers' announcement comes with a giveaway of $100,000 to those who follow Cash App on Instagram and tag themselves in her post.

Bueckers did an interview with Forbes Magazine detailing why she chose to partner with Cash App.

“I know this deal isn't like a super long-term contract,” Bueckers told Forbes Magazine. “But I'm working with people and want to work with people who have the same values as me.”

Buecker's said in her Instagram post that she wants young adults like herself to better take control of their finances.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

