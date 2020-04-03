Patrick Reed commits to 2020 Travelers Championship

Reed, who is ranked No. 9 in the world, joins three other players in the tournament who are also among the top 10 in the current Official World Golf Ranking

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Travelers Championship announced Wednesday that 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed has committed to play in the 2020 tournament.

Reed, who is ranked No. 9 in the world, joins three other players in the tournament who are also among the top 10 in the current Official World Golf Ranking — No. 1 Rory McIlroy, No. 4 Justin Thomas and No. 6 Patrick Cantlay.

Reed has played in the Travelers Championship every year since making his debut in 2012. His best finish in eight starts at TPC River Highlands was a tie for fifth in 2017.



“With multiple TOUR wins, a major championship and appearances on the United States Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams, Patrick’s record speaks for itself,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “We’ve loved having him in our field over the years, and we’re excited that his 2020 schedule will include a stop in Connecticut.”