Patriots fans visit Foxboro following Brady's retirement announcement

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With Tom Brady now officially retired, fans have been weighing in on social media, but some also visited the Patriots Pro Shop in Foxboro, where they said it was important to them to be at Gillette Stadium on the day Brady retired.

At the age of 44, Tom Brady led the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes. But his body clock and his family said it was time.

"No surprise at all, good for him," said Steve Keefe of Norwood, Mass. "It’s about time he retired. Getting hit."

Like others, Keefe grabbed a t-shirt with Brady's name on it. There were no Brady jerseys were available in the Patriots Pro Shop, but anything would do for Fairfield's Fred Sullivan.

"That’s pretty nice," Sullivan said looking at a Brady t-shirt.

In town on business, he promised his daughters he would try to grab Brady Garb.

One fan took a trip down memory lane.

"I used to sell programs here in ‘74," said Tom Roskowski of East Greenwich, R.I.

As Patriots season-ticket holder since 1997, Roskowski went the extra mile - literally - for Brady this season.

"I bought season tickets to Tampa and I saw five games there this year," he said.

Brady miffed some Patriots fans when he didn't acknowledge them or the Patriots organization in his retirement statement, but later in the day he did post a picture of him on a Boston duck boat saying he "couldn't have dreamed of a better ride."

"I mean it’s a big deal," said Devon Finnegan of Acton, Mass. about Brady's retirement. "He is the greatest to ever do it and obviously kind of built everything that we see here all those titles all the rings everything so nothing but love."

And fans hope Brady will sign a one-day contract here so he can retire a Patriot.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

