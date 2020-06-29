Reports: Patriots sign QB Cam Newton to 1-year deal

The former league MVP steps into the vacancy created by Tom Brady's free agency.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass — The New England Patriots can't really replace Tom Brady, but they apparently have filled the position of starting quarterback.

The NFL Network and ESPN are both reporting that former Carolina Panther Cam Newton has signed a 1-year deal with the Pats. The deal is said to be worth up to $7.5 million, contingent on incentive payments.

The former NFL MVP was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, and led the Carolina Panthers to three straight NFC South titles in 2013, 2014, and 2015., He was the league MVP in 2015, and led the Panthers to the Superbowl.

Newton has had shoulder problems during his career, and most recently missed time because of a foot problem.