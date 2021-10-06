Patriots trade star CB Stephon Gilmore to Panthers in exchange for future sixth-round draft pick

The 31-year-old has yet to play this season due to a quad injury. He had been eligible to come off New England's Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have traded four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers, according to the Panthers' website.

The Patriots will get a 2023 sixth round draft pick in return.

In a statement on Twitter, Gilmore thank the Patriots organization and fans.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gilmore and the Patriots could not agree on a restructured contract. By letting Gilmore go, the Patriots free up nearly $6 million in salary cap space.

Patriots were roughly $54,000 under the salary cap, needed to clear cap space and now will find themselves with an additional $5.8 million. Stephon Gilmore was in the last year of his contract, so New England doesn’t owe him any more money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021

Mike D'Abate is the host of the Locked On: Patriots podcast and spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine just hours after Wednesday's news. He was "stunned" by the move to release the Pro Bowl corner, but added this is not Bill Belichick "waving the white flag" on the season.

