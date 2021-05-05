Paul Casey, Jason Day commit to Travelers Championship

Combined, they have 15 victories on the PGA TOUR

CROMWELL, Conn. — Pro Golfers Paul Casey and Jason Day have committed to play in the 2021 Travelers Championship.

Casey and Day have a combined 15 victories on the PGA TOUR.

“Paul and Jason have both played well at our tournament over the years, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them near the top of the leaderboard again this year,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube.

Casey will be making his seventh consecutive appearance at TPC River Highlands. He lost in a playoff to Bubba Watson in 2015, tied for second in 2018, and was T5 in 2017 and 2019.

Casey has won three times on the PGA TOUR and 15 times on the European Tour, including this year at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. His PGA TOUR wins came in 2009 at the Shell Houston Open, and at the Valspar Championship in 2018 and 2019. Casey has competed in four Ryder Cups (2004, 2006, 2008, 2018) as a member of the European team.

Day is a 12-time winner on the PGA TOUR, including his victory at the 2015 PGA Championship for his first major title. He won five tournaments during the 2015 TOUR season, including consecutive playoff events that moved him to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time, a spot he has held for 51 weeks in his career. His best finish in six previous starts at TPC River Highlands was a tie for eighth in 2019.

“We always strive to have the best players from around the world in the field, which helps the event achieve its ultimate goal of generating significant funds for charity,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “Paul and Jason have established themselves as two of the biggest names in golf, and they add even more competition to a strong group of players who have already committed to play at TPC River Highlands.”

Casey and Day join Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Marc Leishman, Justin Rose and defending champion Dustin Johnson in the field for the 2021 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 21-27 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

