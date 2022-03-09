Premier Lacrosse League to play in Connecticut for first time this summer

Premier Lacrosse League will head to Fairfield University to play four games in July, the league announced Wednesday.

It'll be PLL's first time ever in Connecticut.

Conway Field at Rafferty Stadium at Fairfield University will be hosting four games July 23 and 24. Saturday will feature a double-header with games at 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

“This is the first time that the Premier Lacrosse League will hold its games anywhere in Connecticut and we congratulate Fairfield University for hosting,” explains Robert Murdock, President of the Connecticut Convention & Sports Bureau (CTmeetings), the state’s official meetings and sports event sales and marketing organization. “This event will mean big business for Connecticut as the athletes, officials, families, and fans will stay in area hotels, dine in restaurants, shop, and visit nearby attractions.”

Eight Premier Lacrosse League players hail from Connecticut: Archers LC midfielder Austin Sims (Fairfield); Atlas LC midfielders Brent Adams (Norwalk) and Peter Dearth (Ridgefield); Chaos LC long-stick midfielder CJ Costabile (New Fairfield); Waterdogs LC attackman Michael Kraus (New Canaan) and midfielder Connor Kelly (Easton); and Whipsnakes LC attackman Simon Mathias (Ridgefield) and midfielder Will Perry (Greenwich).

“We are thrilled to welcome the Premier Lacrosse League to the Fairfield University campus this summer,” said Fairfield University's Director of Athletics Paul Schlickmann. “The PLL will bring national exposure to our institution and showcase Conway Field at Rafferty Stadium as an exceptional venue for the sport of lacrosse.”

Weekend passes that include tickets to all four games are now available on PLL's website.

Single-day tickets will go on sale in late March. To gain access to the Fairfield presale window, sign up here.

