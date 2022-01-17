x
Quinnipiac University climbs to No. 1 ranking in NCAA men's hockey

The Bobcats have gone unbeaten in the last 15 games, with their latest win Sunday against Dartmouth.
Credit: AP
Quinnipiac's Dylan St. Cyr (37) deflects a shot during the second period of an NCAA hockey game against Holy Cross on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Hamden, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

HAMDEN, Conn. — There's a new number one team in college hockey, and that team resides in Hamden, Connecticut.

The Quinnipiac Bobcats were named the new No. 1 team in NCAA men's hockey in the latest U.S. College Hockey Online DI Men's Hockey Poll, and the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Poll.

Quinnipiac climbed into the top spot in both polls after the previous No. 1 team, Minnesota State, lost Friday against Northern Michigan.

The Bobcats have gone unbeaten in their last 15 games, with their last win coming against division rival Dartmouth on Sunday, 3-1, at the People's United Center on the Quinnipiac campus in Hamden.

Quinnipiac's last loss came back on October 23, when they were defeated by North Dakota at home, 3-1.

As a team, Quinnipiac leads the nation in several categories, including scoring defense, penalty kill percentage, and winning percentage.

The Bobcats are currently leading the ECAC with a conference record of 7-0-1, and an overall record of 16-1-3.

Quinnipiac hosts divisional foe Princeton on Tuesday at the Frank Perrotti Jr. Arena for their third game in five days.

The Quinnipiac women's hockey team is also climbing the ranks in the USCHO Women's Hockey Poll, moving up one spot to No. 4 in the latest poll.

The Bobcats square off against the Union College Dutchwomen Monday in New York for an ECAC matchup.

Quinnipiac is currently third in the ECAC Women's Hockey standings, with a conference record of 7-2-0, behind Harvard and Clarkson. The Bobcats hold an overall record of 15-3-3.

---

---

