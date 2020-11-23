Quinnipiac University men's hockey team postpones, cancels games

This Tuesday's season opener has been postponed to Saturday, December 26.

HAMDEN, Conn. — The Quinnipiac University men's hockey team postponed their season opener and canceled two other games after two players test positive for COVID-19.

This Tuesday's season opener has been postponed to Saturday, December 26.

Two of next weekend's games have been canceled.

On Friday, Governor Lamont signed an executive order allowing the Department of the Economic and Community Development (DECD) to enact rules for all sports activities.

As part of the new rules, all sporting activities with the exception of college and professional are prohibited until January 19, 2021. In addition, the DECD said all scrimmages, competitions, camps, clinics, and tournaments including all interscholastic, pick-up games, and other informal athletic activities are also prohibited.