Quinnipiac University men's hockey team postpones, cancels games

HAMDEN, Conn. — The Quinnipiac University men's hockey team postponed their season opener and canceled two other games after two players test positive for COVID-19.
This Tuesday's season opener has been postponed to Saturday, December 26.
Two of next weekend's games have been canceled.
On Friday, Governor Lamont signed an executive order allowing the Department of the Economic and Community Development (DECD) to enact rules for all sports activities.
As part of the new rules, all sporting activities with the exception of college and professional are prohibited until January 19, 2021. In addition, the DECD said all scrimmages, competitions, camps, clinics, and tournaments including all interscholastic, pick-up games, and other informal athletic activities are also prohibited.
Residents will also be required to wear a mask in all gyms and fitness centers will no exceptions. Recently, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference announced it will be suspending high school winter sports until January 19, 2021. Connecticut is in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19, with 145 towns being issued a COVID-19 red alert status due to the high numbers of cases in their respective towns.