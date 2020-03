The team made the announcement two weeks after saying that the 30-year-old left-hander had a flexor strain near the elbow.

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will have Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. The operation would keep him out the entire 2020 baseball season if and when it resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

