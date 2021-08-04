Red Sox analyst Jerry Remy undergoing treatment for lung cancer

Remy announced he would be leaving the NESN broadcast booth to undergo lung cancer treatment.

BOSTON — Red Sox Nation is sending its best wishes to the Boston sports legend known as the “RemDawg.”

Jerry Remy, a former Red Sox second baseman and longtime television analyst for the team, announced Wednesday he would be stepping away from his broadcasting duties to undergo treatment for lung cancer.

In a statement, Remy expressed his gratefulness for the support from NESN, from the Red Sox, and from all of the fans, and said: “As I have done before and will continue to do, I will battle this with everything I have.”

The 68-year-old former Red Sox second baseman was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008, relapsed in 2013, and again twice in 2017.

Remy has been the color commentator for the Boston Red Sox on the New England Sports Network since 1988.

A message to you from Jerry Remy. pic.twitter.com/BIe0OMM2a2 — NESN (@NESN) August 4, 2021

“I hope that I’ll be rejoining you in your living rooms soon,” Remy said.

