'Decision... was not made lightly' | Red Sox home opener rescheduled to Friday

The game and opening ceremonies will instead take place April 2nd.

BOSTON — Opening Day for the Red Sox has been postponed – not for COVID-19, but due to weather.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Red Sox said the decision to move the game to Friday was not made lightly.

"The build-in off day was created just for this purpose and tomorrow's forecast for sunshine also factored into our decision," said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy, "We have been eager to have fans back at Fenway Park for the first time in 19 months and look forward to welcoming everyone back tomorrow under brighter and drier conditions."

The Opening Day game against the Baltimore Orioles, along with the pregame ceremonies, has been rescheduled for April 2nd. Pre-game ceremonies begin at 1:40 p.m. and the game begins at 2:10 p.m.

Tickets for Thursday's rescheduled game will still be valid.

Park gates open two hours before the game for all fans.

Today’s #OpeningDay game & pregame ceremonies are rescheduled for tomorrow, Friday, April 2, at 2:10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/wx7wvLwqAJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 1, 2021

The MLB's Opening Day will be far from normal. Fans will be allowed in but crowd sizes will vary around the majors.

At Fenway Park, 12% of capacity will be allowed.

