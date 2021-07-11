Red Sox sign reliever Matt Barnes to 2-year deal

The Bethel native and UConn alumni will continue to play in Boston

BOSTON — The Red Sox signed reliever Matt Barnes to a two-year deal that runs through the 2023 season.

The 31-year-old Barnes is 4-2 with a 2.68 ERA and has 19 saves for the Red Sox in 23 opportunities this season.

He was one of five Boston players selected for the All-Star Game.

It will be his first All-Star appearance.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.