Red Sox sign reliever Matt Barnes to 2-year deal

The Bethel native and UConn alumni will continue to play in Boston
Credit: AP
Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes (32) delivers against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

BOSTON — The Red Sox signed reliever Matt Barnes to a two-year deal that runs through the 2023 season. 

The 31-year-old Barnes is 4-2 with a 2.68 ERA and has 19 saves for the Red Sox in 23 opportunities this season. 

He was one of five Boston players selected for the All-Star Game. 

It will be his first All-Star appearance.

