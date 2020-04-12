Reports: Texas high school football player escorted from game by police after hitting referee

EDINBURG, Texas — A football player from Edinburg North High School was escorted out of a playoff game by police after he hit the game's referee on Thursday night, according to Andrew McCulloch, a reporter for The Monitor, a newspaper based in Texas's Rio Grande Valley, who was covering the playoff game.
The player, Emmanuel Duron, had been ejected from the game after a penalty, according to McCulloch. Duron ran back onto the field and knocked the referee onto the turf, McCulloch tweeted.
The referee was evaluated for a possible concussion, McCulloch tweeted.