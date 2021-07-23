x
Reports: Cole Popovich out on Patriots staff due to COVID-19 vaccine and NFL guidelines

According to the team's website, Popovich joined the organization in 2015 and is serving his first year as an offensive line coach.
Credit: AP
FILE - New England Patriots center David Andrews prepares to snap the ball at the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Mass., in this Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, file photo. There was a moment when it seemed as if center David Andrews would be adding his name to the list of a key Patriots offensive linemen joining new teams in 2021. He explored possible new suitors in free agency, including the rival Dolphins, but in the end decided to return to the only NFL team he’s played for. After watching the team spend big in free agency and bring in a possible quarterback of the future in Mac Jones, he says he's excited about being part of a rebuilt roster that hopes to turn the page on a 7-9 season.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Multiple sources are reporting that New England Patriots co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich is no longer with the team due to NFL's COVID-19 requirements. 

According to the Boston Globe, Popovich will not be coaching the Patriots. Instead, Carmen Bricillo will be the offensive line coach. 

Espn's Mike Reiss tweeted that Popovich will not be with the team in 2021 due to the COVID-19 vaccine and the league's guidelines. 

"Patriots co-OL coach Cole Popovich won’t be with the team in 2021 in a decision related to the COVID-19 vaccine and NFL guidelines, per league sources," said Reiss. 

The Minnesota Vikings are in "discussions" with offensive line coach Rick Dennison, regarding COVID-19 protocols.  The NFL requires all Tier 1 staff, which includes coaches, to be vaccinated. 

The Boston Globe did not say why Popovich was no longer with the team.  Popovich has been with the team since 2016. FOX61 has reached out to the New England Patriots for comment. 

