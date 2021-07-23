Reports: Cole Popovich out on Patriots staff due to COVID-19 vaccine and NFL guidelines

According to the team's website, Popovich joined the organization in 2015 and is serving his first year as an offensive line coach.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Multiple sources are reporting that New England Patriots co-offensive line coach Cole Popovich is no longer with the team due to NFL's COVID-19 requirements.

According to the Boston Globe, Popovich will not be coaching the Patriots. Instead, Carmen Bricillo will be the offensive line coach.

Espn's Mike Reiss tweeted that Popovich will not be with the team in 2021 due to the COVID-19 vaccine and the league's guidelines.

The Minnesota Vikings are in "discussions" with offensive line coach Rick Dennison, regarding COVID-19 protocols. The NFL requires all Tier 1 staff, which includes coaches, to be vaccinated.

Patriots co-OL coach Cole Popovich won’t be with the team in 2021 in a decision related to the COVID-19 vaccine and NFL guidelines, per league sources. @globejimmcbride 1st reported Popovich won’t be with the team.



Carmen Bricillo, co-OL coach in ‘20, takes on leading role. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 23, 2021

The Boston Globe did not say why Popovich was no longer with the team. Popovich has been with the team since 2016. FOX61 has reached out to the New England Patriots for comment.

