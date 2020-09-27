Roenicke fired by Red Sox

With the Red Sox 23-36 entering their final game, the team announced its decision.

ATLANTA — Ron Roenicke was told he will not return as manager of the Boston Red Sox, ending a one-year, shotgun stopgap on the final day of a pandemic-shortened season that resulted in a last-place finish in the AL East.

Hired on the eve of spring training to replace the suspended Alex Cora, Roenicke took over a roster that would soon shed 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers along with 2012 AL Cy Young winner David Price.