Roenicke fired by Red Sox

With the Red Sox 23-36 entering their final game, the team announced its decision.
ATLANTA — Ron Roenicke was told he will not return as manager of the Boston Red Sox, ending a one-year, shotgun stopgap on the final day of a pandemic-shortened season that resulted in a last-place finish in the AL East. 

Hired on the eve of spring training to replace the suspended Alex Cora, Roenicke took over a roster that would soon shed 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers along with 2012 AL Cy Young winner David Price. 

Ace Chris Sale never threw a pitch for the team this year. With the Red Sox 23-36 entering their final game, the team announced its decision.