Rory McIlroy commits to 2023 Travelers Championship

It will be McIlroy's fifth time attending the tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

CROMWELL, Conn. — Golfer Rory McIlroy, currently number 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, has committed to play in the 2023 Travelers Championship, the tournament announced Wednesday.

It will be McIlroy’s fifth appearance at TPC River Highlands.

Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said the tournament knows they will be getting a star-studded player field, and hearing that McIlroy committed to the 2023 championship was a great start.

“Rory has enjoyed coming to Connecticut and he’s played well at TPC River Highlands," said Grube. "Late June might seem far off, but the excitement for this year’s tournament is already building. If you’re someone who roots for Rory and appreciates watching the best players in the world, you need to make plans to be part of the action here.”

Many of the biggest names and most popular players on the PGA TOUR will be playing in the Travelers Championship, which was selected as a designated event offering an elevated purse for 2023. Players will be competing for $20 million at TPC River Highlands, the most in tournament history.

McIlroy is a 23-time winner on the PGA TOUR and has been named PGA TOUR Player of the Year three times. His most recent PGA TOUR victory came earlier this season when he defended his title at The CJ Cup in South Carolina. He won three tournaments during the 2022 season, including the TOUR Championship, which earned McIlroy his third season-long FedExCup points title.

“Rory is a great friend who has been incredibly supportive of our tournament, and we appreciate the relationship we’ve built with him,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “Having Rory here competing against the top players in the world will really take this year’s Travelers Championship to the next level. It’s a world-class event that provides meaningful support for our communities and hundreds of local charities.”

The 2023 Travelers Championship will be held June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For tournament updates, ticket information and announcements related to the player field, please visit their website.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.