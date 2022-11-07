x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Rosa, Houston help UConn run over UMass 27-10

UConn (5-5) has won four of its last five games that includes its first-ever win against Boston College while UMass (1-8) lost its sixth straight.
Credit: AP
Connecticut's Zion Turner (11) attempts the throw the ball against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

CONNECTICUT, USA — Victor Rosa ran for a pair of touchdowns in the second half as UConn pulled away to beat UMass 27-10 on Friday night.

RELATED: Ray Guy, first Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, dies at 72

UConn (5-5) has won four of its last five games that includes its first-ever win against Boston College while UMass (1-8) lost its sixth straight.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Rosa pushed a group of defenders into the end zone for a 5-yard TD late in the third quarter and then broke one tackle on his way to a 12-yard score midway through the fourth. Rosa finished with 87 yards rushing on 17 carries. Devontae Houston added 84 yards on the ground that included a 75-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for UConn.

RELATED: AP sources: Big 12 agrees to 6-year extension with ESPN, Fox

Brady Olson tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Sullivan-Brown for UMass that tied the game 10-10 with about seven minutes remaining before halftime. Olson was 19-of-34 passing for 266 yards and threw one interception. Sullivan-Brown made five catches for 124 yards.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

University of Hartford men's basketball coach talks about his resignation

Before You Leave, Check This Out