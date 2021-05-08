'This year is all about building' | Sacred Heart University to kick off inaugural women's wrestling season

The small team of seven will be one of New England's only women's Division I wrestling programs.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The sport of wrestling dates back to the time of the first Olympics in Greece, while more modern images may conjure up images of Kurt Angle winning gold with a broken neck.

This year, another achievement for the sport of wrestling will occur. For the first time in Connecticut, a women's wrestling team will begin competing.

Sacred Heart University will begin its inaugural season this fall in Pennsylvania at the East Stroudsburg Open. The team is coached by first-year coach Paulina Biega, who was the assistant coach at Campbellsville University and won two WCWA National Championships. She was also a member of the Polish national team and was a three-time Polish national champion.

"I like what the school stands for. I was very intrigued in building from the ground up, whether good or bad, it's going to be on me," Coach Biega told FOX61 News when asked why she picked SHU. "I am happy to see how high academics are put here. That's something I really believe in. Academics always come before wrestling. That's going to be your future."

While some coaches may invoke a more drill sergeant approach to their teams, Biega said she is more focused on building the relationships and how important they are to a team's success or failure.

"I am really big at the relationship aspect. I myself have been on many different teams - club teams, national teams, college teams, school teams - and if the team ran like a family and you could feel like the team has your back, is there to support you to lift you up but also keep you accountable and push you when needed, it works the best," said Biega.

Like any program, team culture and identity are important if not vital for growth. Biega will have the unique chance of setting the groundwork for such aspects that hopefully will continue for many, many years.

“This year is all about building, all about establishing relationships with the girls. About creating our rituals, our routine. Basically, every single thing that we do this year is going to be for the first time," said Biega. "It is the first time the team will go to a tournament, the first time participating in an open tournament or a dual, first time we will go on the bus together. Everything is going to be for the first time so it's a big year."

The team consists of seven women. Two are from New York, two are from Texas, and three are homegrown here in Connecticut. Most are on scholarship to compete. Though the roster is small, Biega is excited to give them all the same amount of attention, something a bigger roster makes challenging to accomplish.

"It is a small team, not a huge roster especially since there [are] ten weight classes, but that is OK. I am going to focus on those seven girls, give all my attention to them and have them grow. That is the goal this year," Biega. "When you have a bigger roster it's always harder to give everyone the same amount of time."

Biega wants to compete in a full regular season to give her student-athletes as many opportunities as possible. The first competition is on November 7 but preseason will begin soon, Coach Biega said.

When asked what she would say to any potential prospects to join the women's wrestling team, Biega expressed her admiration of the campus and also her goals to make student-athletes better people.

"I do believe that we are going to be a family here. If you want to grow and become a better person, I am going to do my best on my end. We are Divison I institution we have resources... I think you can make this place your home very easily," said Biega.

