Skier paralyzed in crash at Colorado resort

Anna Buhrmann hit a tree while skiing at Copper Mountain over spring break.

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — A skier is paralyzed below her shoulders after crashing into a tree at Copper Mountain, her friends said.

Anna Buhrmann is from Germany and goes to school at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, where she plays field hockey. Last week, she came to Colorado with two friends for a spring break ski trip.

One of her friends said Buhrmann hit a tree while skiing and had to be flown to the hospital for emergency spine surgery. She is still in the ICU.

"It's been difficult just considering how capable she was of doing everything on her own," her friend Kenzie Riccardi said. "She's a very independent person and she's a D1 athlete."

"As soon as we realized the severity of the situation with her spinal cord injury, we realized it was going to cost a lot of money, especially because she is an international student," she said.

Riccardi set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the costs associated with Burhmann's recovery. So far, it has raised more than $172,000.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.