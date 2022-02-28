CONCACAF Champion League Quarterfinals to take place at Pratt and Whitney Stadium

New York City Football Club will go against comunicaciones F.C. on March 8.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — For the second time in history, New York City Football Club made it into the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champion League Quarterfinals after defeating Costa Rica’s Santos de Guápiles 6-0 and 4-0 in the beginning stages.

NYCF will go against Comunicaciones F.C. at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in East Hartford on March 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are priced at $54, $44, and $29 and will go on sale on February 28 at 1 p.m. at RentschlerField.com.

The club will provide transportation to Pratt and Whitney Stadium for its Registered Supporter Groups.

The away leg will take place on March 15 at 8:00 p.m. at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City.

Comunicaciones F.C. defeated the Colorado Rapids in penalty kicks 4-3 in leg 2 of the Round of 16 and 1-0 in leg 1.

The Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League is an annual continental club football competition organized by CONCACAF.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

