Hartford Athletic opens at home on May 15

HARTFORD, Conn. — Slowly but surely, things are moving back towards normalcy.

The Hartford Athletic announced on Wednesday they will be hosting their first home match of the season on May 15 at Dillion Stadium against the Pittsburgh Riverhouds.

The Athletic begin their season on April 30 against the New York Red Bulls II on the road.

"I am so excited to get started. This season is going to be a real test for our whole squad, and every player will play a part in the journey. The work ethic, energy, and buy-in to our staff's plan has been excellent," said Hartford Athletic first-year Head Coach Harry Watling. "We need to start off strong on the road, and we can't wait for our home opener against Pittsburgh in front of #FortressHartford!"

Last season, the Hartford Athletic finished the year at the top of Group F. They edged out the Riverhounds by just one point to be placed at the top of the table.

However, the Athletic went on to lose in the first round of the USL Cup Playoffs against St. Louis FC.

Watling previously worked in the Academy system for English Premier League club West Ham United. He is just the third coach in Hartford Athletic's history.

"Opening up at Red Bulls II will be a great test for us and show where we are in our growth as such a new group. It is very exciting," Watling added.

More details about the season and national television schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

Start your countdown to kickoff! We start the season on the road vs @NYRBII on April 30 and the doors to Dillon open on May 15 against @RiverhoundsSC! 🟢🔵👊



📰: https://t.co/I1bKxegDRy pic.twitter.com/WF5uRUmgE6 — Hartford Athletic (@hfdathletic) March 23, 2021

