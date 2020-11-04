Hartford Athletic players focus on solo training during quarantine

The United Soccer League is suspended until at least May 10th and no word on when they could resume practicing.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Hartford Athletic had their season put on pause one day before their first game of the year. The players are now training individually and communicating with coaches and teammates through video conferencing.

“We have zoom meetings twice a week and the coaches give us all things to work on,” said Arthur Rogers, a first year midfielder.

Rogers, who hails from London, says it can be difficult to train properly solo but that they are all making the best of it.

“It takes a lot more self discipline. You have to be the one to say, ‘I’m going to run five miles today or I’m going to do sprints.’ But some of us do live together so we lean on each other in that way,” said Rogers.