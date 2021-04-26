Hartford Athletic to welcome fans back at full capacity

According to a release, the change will go into effect on May 29.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Athletic fans will return to Dillon Stadium this summer at full capacity, officials announced Monday.

The team is still requiring fans to wear masks while in the stadium and use sanitation stations.

Officials say matches on May 4 and May 15 will host fans at 50% capacity, as previously announced.

Beginning on May 1, all business curfews will be moved back to 12 a.m. and outdoor restrictions will be lifted. One will still have to order alcohol without food and there will be no table size limit.

On May 19, the rest of the business restrictions will end. This means there will no longer be capacity limits and the mandates will turn into recommendations.

Gov. Lamont did say that indoor masking will continue. The Masking requirement will be in place until May 20 unless extended by the legislature.

The lifting of restrictions is subject to change pending on Connecticut's COVID-19 numbers.

