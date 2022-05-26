Ray Reid ushers in a new era for Hartford Athletic

Reid is the new technical director for the USL franchise and will oversee all aspects of the club.

HARTFORD, Conn. — With Thursday’s introduction of Ray Reid, there is a new era for the Hartford Athletic.

Reid, a Hall of Fame soccer coach, is the new technical director for the USL franchise and will oversee all aspects of the club.

“My job is to look at everyone on the soccer side,” said Reid. “I’m looking at every aspect of how we are doing business and a couple of months from now I will report to Bruce (Mandell), with what’s good, what’s not good and some changes. I’m just trying to take it all in right now and get to know people and watch the players and what they do and how we do things here.”

The 61-year-old Reid retired in December of 2021 after coaching 33 seasons, 25 of them with the Huskies. In his career, he amassed a record of 457-149-78 which is the second-highest total in history among coaches at four-year institutions with a minimum of five years in Division I. He also spent time at Southern Connecticut State University where he led the Owls to three national championships in eight years.

Reid will work closely with second-year Athletic Head Coach Harry Watling.

“He’s been around the block, he knows how to win games,” said Watling. “He knows so many good players in this league and the league above so I just think it’s another quality operator, a great signing for the club.”

The Athletic has won two straight games and will host Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford.

