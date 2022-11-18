2022 FIFA World Cup watch parties in Connecticut

There are several watch parties being hosted across Connecticut for soccer fans to unite and cheer on their favorite teams.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is set to begin on Sunday, Nov. 20 and whether you became a soccer fan because of Ted Lasso or you’ve had a lifelong love of the beautiful game, the month-long tournament is must-see TV.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you have details about any watch party, email us at newstips@fox61.com.

The U.S. Men’s National Team is competing in Group B against England, Iran, and Wales. The top two teams from each group advance to the World Cup elimination tournament.

All matches – including the three U.S. matches – will be broadcast on FOX.

U.S. Men’s Schedule:

USA v Wales – Monday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.

USA v England – Friday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m.

USA v Iran – Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m.

Local Watch Parties

Hartford

The American Outlaws: Hartford Chapter is hosting watch parties for each of the group stage games at Vaughan’s Public House, located at 59 Pratt St. in Hartford.

For the USA v England game, the Hartford Chamber of Commerce is taking over Pratt Street for a massive watch party.

The Half Door, located at 270 Sisson Ave. in Hartford, will host watch parties for the USA v Wales game on Monday and USA v England on Friday.

New Haven

The American Outlaws: New Haven Chapter is hosting watch parties for each of the group stage games at The Trinity, located at 157 Orange Street in New Haven.

Stamford

The Tigin Irish Pub, located at 175 Bedford Street in Stamford, is the Cup ’22 Headquarters showcasing more than 50 World Cup matches starting on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. for host Qatar vs Ecuador. For a full list of the matches they are showing, click here.

Danbury

The American Outlaws: New Haven Chapter is hosting watch parties for each of the group stage games at T.K.’s American Café, located at 255 White St. in Danbury.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

