Connecticut connections in the 2023 Women's World Cup

A tournament half a world away has the Nutmeg State's very own competing.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The 2023 Women's World Cup just kicked off and eyes from around the globe will be on Australia and New Zealand, where the tournament is being held.

The distance is a long way away from Connecticut but there will be a very local reason for natives to watch, as many players have connections to the Nutmeg State.

Alyssa Naeher, USA

Naeher will defend the U.S. goal at the 2023 Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia this summer.

The 35-year-old Bridgeport native was selected for the third time to represent the red, white, and blue at the biggest stage for women’s soccer.

Naeher was on the 23-player roster for the U.S. at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup as a backup to Hope Solo but did not play a minute in goal.

Currently, Naeher plays club soccer for NWSL's Chicago Red Starts.

Allyson Swaby, Jamaica

Swaby is from West Hartford and attended Hall High School. She later went on to attend Boston College. While she could have played for the U.S., she is representing Jamaica, her father's native country.



This marks the second World Cup roster for Swaby, who played every minute for Jamaica in the 2019 World Cup in France.

Swaby also plays club soccer for Angel City FC in the NWSL and Paris Saint-German of Division I Feminine in France.

Chantelle Swaby, Jamaica

Allyson's sister Chantelle is also representing Jamaica in her second World Cup. After graduating from Hall High School - where she was named All-New England, CHSCA All-State and All-CCC - Chantelle went to Rutgers.

At the 2029 World Cup in France, Chantelle appeared in three games. She currently plays club soccer for FC Fleury 91 in France.

Peyton McNamara, Jamaica

McNamara is from Norwalk and joins the Swaby sisters representing Jamaica. She attended Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk, where she was a 2019 All-American and a three-time CHSCHA All-State and All-FCIAC selection.

After high school, McNamara attends Ohio State, where she is currently a rising senior.

Michelle Alozie, Nigeria

A California native, Alozie attended Yale University in New Haven, where she played 49 games for the Bulldogs. During her junior year, she was the Co-Ivy League Offensive Player. She is eligible to play for Nigeria because her parents were born there.

Alozie currently plays club soccer for the Houston Dash in the NWSL.

Reina Bonta, Philippines

Bonta, a California native, followed in her father's footsteps playing for the Yale Bulldogs. At Yale, Bonta played 57 games and earned All-Ivy League Second Team honors.

Bonta is eligible to play for the Philippines because her father Rob - the current Attorney General of California - was born there. This is the first time the Philippines will play in the Women's World Cup.

Bonta currently plays club soccer at Santos FC in Brazil.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.