Connecticut soccer fans excited to cheer on U.S. Women's National Team

The U.S. played its first match of the World Cup against Vietnam Friday evening.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Women’s World Cup is here and the excitement for it has been building.

"It happens every four years. It’s a big big event to bring all soccer fanatics and players together. I think it’s super special," said Bre Derella of Fairfield.

Connecticut soccer fans are ready to cheer on the U.S. Women’s National Team.

"We’re all rooting for the home team. A lot of us coach in U.S. Soccer programs so we’re very connected to the team and to the programs and it should be exciting," said Rick Derella, owner of Oakwood Soccer Club.

It’s where players like Riley Houle get their start.

"I played probably since I was five, and pretty much grew up at this facility," said Houle, of Columbia.

She said, she also grew up watching the U.S. women play.

At the time, it was stars like Mia Hamm. But the team she watches now has some familiar faces for her.

"Some of these players that are in the world cup I’ve played with growing up," Houle said. "It’s crazy that they’re still with it and doing so well," she said.

An inspiration for young players who one day want to do the same.

"You can’t even measure how important it is. Something that they can use as a goal for sports and following their dreams whether it’s soccer or whatever their passion is," Houle said.

Soccer fans said the sport is growing in the U.S. thanks in part to this team.

"It’s already like the most popular sport in the world so we can just hope that it continues to grow in the U.S. and that more people can get to appreciate it," said Tim McGuire of Glastonbury.

They believe the U.S. has what it takes to win it all.

"I think they’re one of the best in the world. I think they can win it this year like they have previously. All around they’re just a solid team," said Collin Martin of Glastonbury.

Team USA's next match is Wednesday against the Netherlands. You can watch the game on FOX61.

