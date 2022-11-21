Hartford Athletic head coach Tab Ramos to call FIFA World Cup matches on Telemundo

Ramos took over as the head coach of the Athletic in September 2022.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Former U.S. national soccer team star Tab Ramos was hired in August 2022 to be the head coach of Hartford Athletic in the United Soccer League Championship. With the team now in the offseason, Ramos is turning his attention to the 2022 FIFA World Cup – superficially on Telemundo, where he will analyze the matches.

"Analyzing games with some of the greatest people in the world of the sport is something that I really enjoy," said Ramos.

Ramos is no stranger to the big stage. He guided the United States to four straight Under-20 World Cups and was an assistant to former head coach Jürgen Klinsmann with the national team at the 2014 World Cup.

“I’ve been very lucky in my career. I’ve had so many moments that are lifetime moments," explained Ramos. "I’ve had so many things to select from. I’ve been very blessed with that.”

Ramos coached his first game with the Athletic in September 2022. The team finished the year with an overall record of 10-18-6 and missed out on the postseason.

"We've been able to build a core group going into next year and I think it sets us up to hopefully be successful in the future," said Ramos. "It’s going to take time, but I think in this particular city we can do a great job.”

Ramos tallied eight goals in 81 international appearances and was a midfielder for the U.S. at the 1990, 1994 and 1998 World Cups, the 1995 Copa America and the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

For his contribution as a player, Tab Ramos was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2005.

